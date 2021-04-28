‘I’m a big fan’ – Middlesbrough among clubs chasing deal for 10-goal Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are among the sides interested in a move for Josh Windass, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Sheffield Wednesday man has enjoyed a decent season despite his club’s struggles after scoring 10 and creating 10 for the Owls over the course of the campaign.

With the Owls looking likely to suffer relegation to League One it seems that a number of clubs including Stoke City and Cardiff City could be ready to offer him an escape route back to the second tier of English football.

But would the playmaker be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for Middlesbrough if they get it done.

Windass has been one of the brighter sparks of an otherwise hugely disappointing campaign for Sheffield Wednesday, meaning he could still be a useful option at Championship level.

Indeed, his attacking abilities from midfield could certainly be useful for a club such as ‘Boro next season, given the overhaul it looks as though they are set to go through in the striking department this summer.

As a result, this could be a deal worth looking into for ‘Boro, especially considering it could come back to haunt them if they were to be beaten to this deal by one of their other Championship rivals who are supposedly interested in a move for Windass.

Ben Wignall

I think that Windass would definitely be a useful signing for Middlesbrough as he can play in a number of positions.

After being an attacking midfielder for the majority of his career, Windass has spent time leading the line for Wednesday this season but has also played out wide, so he could give Neil Warnock a lot of options if he were to be brought in.

Windass brings a lot of energy to an attack and he’s added goals to his work-rate this season, scoring nine times and assisting a further six goals in 39 Championship outings, so there’s no doubting that he has an end product.

With Wednesday likely to be in League One next season, that’s not a league where Windass deserves to be playing in and Boro could do far worse than bringing him in.

George Harbey

I’m a big fan of Windass and I think he could be useful for Boro in more ways than one. He has been a bright spark for a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side this season, chipping in with 10 goals from an attacking midfield position. That’s arguably something which Boro need to add to their game. Goals from midfield. Whilst they need to bring in a striker or two this summer following the decision to let Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga leave, any successful manager will tell you that goals need to come from every area of the pitch. Windass could even play as a striker, but his link-up play could be beneficial for Boro going forward.