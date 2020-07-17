‘I’m a big fan’ – Jermaine Beckford heaps praise on Leeds United player following Barnsley win

Jermaine Beckford has hailed Patrick Bamford for his work-rate and contribution in the crucial 1-0 victory over Barnsley on Thursday night.

Leeds were made to work extremely hard as Barnsley came to Elland Road last night, but it was Bamford who contributed heavily to the only goal of the game.

After smart play down the right, Bamford’s attempted cut-back for Helder Costa inside the area found Michael Sollbauer, with the Barnsley defender helpless as he put the ball into his own net.

As ever, Bamford worked tirelessly for Leeds in the final third, chasing every ball and almost finding a second goal in the second-half, but Jack Walton was down low to deny the striker.

Barnsley threw everything they had at Leeds in the second-half, which prompted Bielsa into having four centre-backs on the pitch come the final whistle – unusual for the Argentine and his side.

But in the end, the points went to Leeds, and Bielsa’s side are just one point away from winning promotion to the Premier League after a lengthy absence.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Beckford hailed Bamford for his efforts on Thursday night as Leeds secured a huge step towards securing promotion.

He said: “I’ve made no secret of how much I admire the work that Patrick Bamford does for the side.

“I’m a big fan of his. Even if he’s not on the scoresheet, the work rate that he offers, everything he brings to the side.

“He’s in between the centre-half and the full-back. He looks for the cutback, which is great. Me personally, I’m going for goal.

“He’s staying on it, he’s chasing every lost ball. He’s learning all the time, he’s improving all the time.”

The Verdict

I truly don’t believe that Bamford gets the plaudits he deserves.

He was fantastic for Leeds last night, chasing every lost ball and looking tireless come the final whistle, and he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

He will always have his critics, but his contribution to Leeds’ bid for promotion this season has been tremendous.