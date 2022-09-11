“I’m a big fan” – Carlton Palmer shares glowing verdict of Reading key figure

Reading have caught most by surprise with their start to the new Championship campaign, with the Royals sitting third in the second tier standings after eight matches.

Accumulating 15 points in that time, Paul Ince’s side are a mere two points from top spot, a season where lots predicted that they might struggle.

Of course, there is a long way to go in this Championship campaign and lots can change, but ultimately, it has been a positive start for the Berkshire outfit.

Sharing his thoughts on how Reading have began this campaign, and Ince as a manager, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “His remit is to keep Reading in the league and what he’s doing at the moment is fantastic.

“I mean, they got beat by Sheffield United, but they bounced back against Stoke and played very, very well.

“And I hope for Incey’s sake they can keep it going. I’m a big fan of Paul Ince as a person, so I’m delighted for him and I hope that Reading can keep going in.”

The verdict

The Royals have been excellent thus far, with the performances deserving the results they have picked up.

Defensively resilient and having a real spark going forward, it will be interesting to see if they are able to maintain this positivity as the season progresses.

Winning four out of their last five matches, Reading will take lots of confidence into two tough games coming up, with the Royals travelling to Hertfordshire to face Watford, before hosting Sunderland next week.

Ince did an excellent job at Reading at the end of last season and has now started the new campaign in strong form too.