The Pilgrims have adapted well to life back in the second tier after winning the League One title last season, and they picked up an impressive point in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough at Home Park on Saturday.

Josh Coburn gave Boro the lead in the 23rd minute, but Argyle responded well, with Bali Mumba's equaliser and Finn Azaz's stunning strike putting them ahead before half time.

Boro levelled in the 60th minute when Coburn slotted home after his penalty was saved by Michael Cooper, and the visitors took the lead through Sam Greenwood shortly after, but the Pilgrims secured a share of the spoils in the 77th minute when Morgan Whittaker's free-kick evaded everyone and went past Seny Dieng.

Manager Steven Schumacher was delighted with his side's performance, and he believes a draw was the right outcome.

"I thought it was a great game, I thought it was two good teams, two teams who like to attack," Schumacher told the BBC.

"I thought there were moments of quality and real good passages of play from both sides.

"I felt we were really good first half, even though we fell behind I thought we were playing well and probably deserved to go in ahead.

"Second half they came out and we couldn't get the ball off them for 15 minutes and they showed their quality and they got themselves ahead, so it was a real tight game, end to end.

"But the character our players showed was outstanding and I'm really pleased to get something from the game because overall I would say a draw's probably a fair result."

Argyle currently sit 19th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they face third-placed Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

What did Sam Parkin say?

Parkin revealed that he believes the Pilgrims will secure Championship survival this season, pointing to their attacking threat and strong home form as reasons for optimism.

"I feel like we're having this conversation most weeks about Plymouth and my answer will be the same, they're going to stay up, I'm 90% sure of that," Parkin said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"I think only Ipswich have scored more at home, Ipswich have scored 22 and Plymouth are up to 20 now, and they had no Hardie or Bundu at the weekend.

"Ben Waine played down the middle, I'm not going to have a go at him because I think he's a talented player actually, but he had nine touches, so he was taken off."

"He wasn't involved, so it's not surprise that Hardie and Bundu will come back in," Parkin continued.

"But Plymouth are a good side, and with the goalscorers in particular at the weekend, they've got so much talent going forward.

"Defensively they're not perfect, but the home record alone will, in my opinion, see them stay in the division."

What next for Plymouth Argyle?

It is difficult to disagree with Parkin that Argyle will stay in the Championship this season.

While their away form has been poor, Home Park has remained a fortress this campaign, with the Pilgrims picking up 13 of their 16 points on their own patch.

Argyle have scored 26 goals so far this season, with only second-placed Ipswich Town and leaders Leicester City scoring more, so as Parkin says, their attacking threat gives them an excellent chance of survival.

It will be a tough game against Leeds this weekend, but the Pilgrims certainly have the ability to cause problems for the Whites.