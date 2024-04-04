Highlights Ipswich Town boss reveals illness in squad ahead of vital derby against Norwich.

Promotion race intensifies with Ipswich chasing Leeds United and Leicester City.

Davis' absence due to illness raises concerns as Ipswich prepares for crucial game.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that there is an illness in the squad, with left-back Leif Davis suffering ahead of the East Anglian derby this weekend.

Ipswich Town prepare for huge Norwich City test

A game between the two bitter rivals is always going to be a big one, but this is one of the most important fixtures in some time as both teams push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys will make the trip to Carrow Road occupying one of the two automatic promotion spots, and they know they can't afford to drop points as they try to beat one of Leeds United and Leicester City.

But, it’s equally pivotal for the Canaries, with David Wagner’s side fighting to finish in the play-off places, and they can’t afford to drop too many points given they’re just four points above Coventry City, who also have a game in hand.

So, the importance doesn’t need talking up, and it has added spice as Ipswich are trying to end a terrible run against Norwich, as they haven’t beaten them in the last 13 meetings, which stretches back to 2009.

Ipswich Town team news ahead of Norwich game

McKenna would love to have a fully-fit squad to choose from for the fixture, but unfortunately for him that won’t be the case, with Wes Burns a notable absence, and the right-sided player is set to miss the rest of the season.

There was also bad news in the dramatic win against Southampton on Easter Monday, as striker Kieffer Moore was replaced after a back problem meant he couldn't continue.

The Ipswich boss hasn’t yet ruled the target man out of the Saturday lunchtime clash, but he’s doubtful.

And, in another worrying update, McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times that there is a sickness bug around the squad, with the influential Davis one of those suffering.

“We've got a couple of others from Monday to be honest who haven't been able to train and are doubts. There is still illness in the camp as well. Players have had flu and chest infections. Leif Davis still isn't 100%.

“It's been a challenge, but the group keep producing the right response and I trust they'll do the same over the next few days.”

Leif Davis’ importance to Ipswich

McKenna didn’t sound too worried about Davis missing the game, and, in truth, it would be a huge surprise if he wasn’t in the XI. Nevertheless, it’s a concern that he isn’t 100% fit, because Davis’ importance to Ipswich can’t be understated.

The 24-year-old was outstanding when he joined the club, and he played a key role in the promotion-winning campaign last time out.

Yet, despite the step up in quality, Davis has gotten even better in the Championship, and he scored his second goal and registered his 16th assist of the season in the win over Saints. For a left-back, those numbers are incredible, with McKenna’s system designed to give him freedom down the flank.