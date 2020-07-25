Illan Meslier reveals the main reason why Leeds United won the Championship

Illan Meslier has stated that Leeds United are a family after their Championship title victory.

The Whites earned promotion to the Premier League after a quite spectacular season under Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds bounced back from last campaign’s play-off heartbreak.

Leeds have now confirmed the permanent signing of Meslier from Lorient, and the goalkeeper played a crucial part in the promotion after first choice keeper Kiko Casilla was suspended.

Both were part of a group of players that were untouchable both on and off the pitch, and that was seen in the celebrations throughout the last week.

Meslier has stated that the whole club has the same objective and that they will continue to show their group mentality in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Meslier said: “I’m here in my first year. When we want the same objective, there is a lot of cohesion in the team. When we win it’s unbelievable. We’re a family.”

The Verdict

It was quite the success and Meslier is perhaps underrated by many as he stepped into the first choice goalkeeper position late into the season but continuously performed and made no crucial errors for the side.

Now, it’ll be interesting to see whether he sits on the bench in the new campaign or whether Bielsa sticks with him between the sticks.

There’s no reason why this Leeds side can’t go on and achieve big things in the future but they have to keep that all important togetherness within the squad, even if times get tough in the Premier League.