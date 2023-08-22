There has been plenty of rumour and speculation surrounding Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer, but the French keeper currently remains at Elland Road.

Meslier has been expected to depart Leeds throughout the summer and is a player the Whites can turn a profit on, having spent around £5 million to sign him in the summer of 2020.

Phil Hay of The Athletic believes the Whites will sell the stopper this summer, which is a move best for both parties in this view, but there has been no formal bid for Meslier as of yet, in spite of plenty of reported interest.

Hay wrote: "Leeds are clear that they expect Meslier, their first-choice goalkeeper for all but seven games of the past three seasons, to leave in this transfer window. They are not pressing him to leave or actively fishing for offers — to date, no concrete bid has been tabled — but they will take the money if an agreeable fee is presented to them.

"They are planning for the Championship with the assumption that somebody intends to take him. There is a mutual feeling that a departure might be for the best."

Football Insider have more recently reported that the Leeds keeper wants to leave the club this summer. However, since those reports, the 23-year-old has been heavily involved with the Whites and has started all three league games.

The signing of Karl Darlow could have paved the way for Meslier's departure, but it appears that Farke is happy with both of them as his options at present, but things can quickly change with the transfer window still open. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Meslier's Leeds United future, here.

Manchester City turn down option to buy Meslier

Manchester City have turned down the chance to sign the Leeds goalkeeper, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that the Premier League champions had been offered the opportunity to sign the Frenchman last week.

It was reported earlier this week that Bayern Munich were interested in City's current backup goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, as cover for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Such a move would have left Pep Guardiola's side needing to find extra cover for Ederson before the window closed. However, Plettenberg has revealed that City are not interested in signing a new second-choice goalkeeper.

Leeds plan to sell Meslier before September 1st

A Football Insider report has surfaced stating that despite starting all three of Leeds' Championship matches so far this season, the Whites' hierarchy still plan to offload Meslier before the end of the summer transfer window.

The outlet believes the club are content to move forward with this plan and have been starting him to put him in the shop window.

However, this is in contrast to recent comments made by Farke of late, when a few weeks ago he said:

Bayern Munich keen to sign Meslier

Since that report surfaced regarding Meslier being sold before deadline day, it has emerged that German champions Bayern Munich are interested in signing Meslier, as reported by Football Insider.

The German side are said to be in the market for a new backup goalkeeper this summer, and their search has now taken them to the Championship and Leeds' French U-21 international.

Meslier has been a regular number one for Leeds in recent seasons but is no stranger to being a second-choice, having lost his place in the side towards the back end of the last campaign for Joel Robles. He has started all but one of Leeds' four games this season over Darlow, though.