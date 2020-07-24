Illan Meslier issues statement on long-term Leeds United involvement

Illan Meslier believes that his age will not work against him in terms of retaining the gloves at Leeds United next season, with the goalkeeper hoping to be the No.1 in the Premier League.

Leeds have signed Meslier up to a three-year deal on the back of promotion, with the goalkeeper now committed to the club up until the summer of 2023.

The 20-year-old has only got 11 appearances under his belt at Elland Road this season, but he’s impressed and has set his sights on becoming a Premier League goalkeeper.

For him, his inexperience isn’t going to be a problem.

As per the club’s official website, Meslier said: “For a goalkeeper I am young, but it is not a problem if you are at the required level, so it is okay.

“I hope to play a lot next season too, I always train at 100 per cent, I want to start next season and I hope we can play lots of big games here at Elland Road.”

Meslier debuted for Leeds at Arsenal in the FA Cup back in January, impressing in a 1-0 defeat.

In February, he earned a chance in the Championship on the back of Kiko Casilla’s suspension, with the Frenchman excelling.

10 appearances have seen the goalkeeper concede just four goals and he’s also managed seven clean sheets, with Meslier a big part in Leeds’ successful promotion run-in.

Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic saw the goalkeeper make a number of impressive saves.

The Verdict

Fair play to Meslier here, he’s got ambitions and after adapting so well to the first-team this season, who would really back against him continuing as first choice next year?

He’s got great distribution, commands his area well and makes decent saves. They are three absolute necessities for a top-flight goalkeeper under Marcelo Bielsa.

It’s a great signing for Leeds to be making ahead of a return to the Premier League and, hopefully, the club’s ambitions will match those of Meslier.

