Highlights Illan Meslier warns Leeds United that their game against Rotherham United won't be easy with the Millers fighting for survival.

Key players like Summerville, Rutter, Piroe, and Rodon can make a difference for Leeds.

For the hosts, they will be hoping Hugill can be a game-changer.

Illan Meslier believes Leeds United won't face an easy task in their quest to beat Rotherham United tonight, speaking to the Whites' media team.

The West Yorkshire side come into this derby as the clear favourites after managing to kickstart their campaign following the first international break.

They may have only won one of their opening five league games, but they have done extremely well since then and currently find themselves in third place.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are currently fighting for Championship survival after making a poor start to the season under Matt Taylor.

They have dismissed Taylor and are now on the prowl for a successor - but caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle looks set to take charge of the Millers this evening with a replacement seemingly not closer to being appointed at this stage.

Despite their desperation for points, they haven't been able to secure many decent results recently in their quest to overtake Huddersfield Town and consign them to another scrap against the drop.

What did Illan Meslier warn his Leeds United teammates about ahead of the Rotherham United clash?

Although this is a game that Leeds should be winning, at least on paper, Meslier hasn't underestimated tonight's opponents and rightly so.

He said: "Each game is never easy, especially when you play against a team [Rotherham United] who are playing to avoid relegation.

Related Rotherham United v Leeds United: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction David Prutton is optimistic about Leeds United's prospects against Rotherham United on Friday night.

"It’s a derby and a tough game, a tough place to win, so we just have to be ready and fight for the three points."

Which key players could make the difference during the Rotherham v Leeds clash?

Crysencio Summerville has been a real asset in front of goal for the Whites this term and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him getting himself on the scoresheet this evening.

Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe are also very capable at this level.

At the back, Joe Rodon could be key as a superb central defender who can contain most attacking players at this level.

In terms of the hosts, Jordan Hugill can be a game-changer when in top form - and it's great for them that they've got Sam Clucas at their disposal.

He has plenty of experience at this level along with others, including Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier.

It seems clear that the Whites have more game-changers than the Millers. However, the game isn't played on paper and the hosts have every chance of getting something from the game.