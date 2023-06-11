Illan Meslier has issued a response in relation to his Leeds United future.

The Frenchman has a contract with the Championship club until 2026, but there is some uncertainty over whether he will remain at Elland Road following relegation from the Premier League.

Meslier missed the final few games of the team’s campaign having been dropped by Sam Allardyce in place of Joel Robles.

Does Illan Meslier have a future at Leeds United?

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

However, he has claimed that first team football is his priority next season, so will not leave the club unless he is guaranteed a spot as first-choice goalkeeper.

It is likely that all three clubs will be searching for a first team shot stopper this transfer window, but it remains unclear whether they view Meslier as an option to be their new number one.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the Leeds United player clarified his situation with the Yorkshire club, but left the door open to a possible exit.

"It's complicated. Really it's complicated,” said Meslier, via Leeds Live.

“When you get out of a situation that is ours - I don't know if you've seen the coach - our club is in the process of being bought out by the San Francisco 49ers so suddenly there are a lot of unknowns.

"So for the moment I have my contract until 2026.

“After that I will have to think about what is best for me whether that's at Leeds United or another club."

It was confirmed on Friday evening that Andrea Radrizzani has agreed a deal with 49ers Enterprises to sell his remaining 56 per cent stake in the club, pending EFL approval.

Hugo Lloris’ time at Spurs is over, so Tottenham will no doubt be looking for a replacement.

His fellow countryman could be a solid solution, and he would certainly earn the chance to prove himself if he did make the move.

It remains to be seen how much Leeds would want to receive in order to sell the goalkeeper, but he would likely receive the gloves as first choice under Ange Postecoglou.

There would be stiffer competition at Chelsea, but Mauricio Pochettino may take a liking to the Frenchman, which would give him a chance of being first choice at Stamford Bridge too, meaning a move this summer could be on the cards.