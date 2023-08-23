There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer, but the 23-year-old currently remains at Elland Road.

Meslier is one of a number of players who has been expected to depart Leeds throughout the summer and is a player the Whites can easily turn a profit on, having spent around £5 million to sign him in the summer of 2020.

However, despite many Leeds players heading out of the club, the France U-21 international stopper has been a key player so far this season, starting all three league games and only missing the cup win over Shrewsbury, with new-boy Karl Darlow taking his place between the sticks.

The signing of Darlow could have opened the door for Meslier's departure, but it appears that Farke is happy with both of them as his options at present, although things can quickly change with the transfer window still open.

Via Phil Hay, Farke said:

This is in contrast to a report from Football Insider which has since surfaced stating that the Whites' hierarchy still plan to offload Meslier before the end of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City have turned down the chance to sign the Leeds goalkeeper, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that the Premier League champions had been offered the opportunity to sign the Frenchman last week.

Since then, it has emerged that German champions Bayern Munich are interested in signing Meslier, as reported by Football Insider.

The German side are said to be in the market for a new backup goalkeeper this summer, and their search has now taken them to the Championship and Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper.

How much does Illan Meslier earn at Leeds United?

Leeds haven't raised many fees for their players this summer, but have done major work on trimming the wage bill down from last season, with all of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Joel Robles, Adam Forshaw, Max Wober, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, and Tyler Adams departing so far.

Having joined in the summer of 2019 on an initial loan deal from Ligue 2 side FC Lorient, it is unlikely that Meslier's wages are significant. However, he signed a new five-year deal in 2021 and that may have seen a hike in his earnings.

According to estimated figures taken from Capology, Leeds' goalkeeper earns around £30,000 per week. Albeit, that is an estimate, and it is unclear how exactly relegation from the Premier League will have impacted on the deal, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

Which players earn more than Meslier at Leeds?

Meslier's total gross salary per year is set at around £1.56 million before tax, which now places him as the ninth-highest earner this season at Elland Road.

Rodrigo and Harrison were the top earners at the club, but with both now departing, it leaves Junior Firpo, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford, Daniel James, Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas, and Helder as the only players who earn in excess of Meslier's £30,000 per week wages for the Whites.