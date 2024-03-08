Highlights Meslier's 16 clean sheets contributes to Leeds United's success; 7 in 10 games in 2024.

Illan Meslier only turned 24 last week, and he has a big future in front of him.

Leeds United won 1-0 against Stoke City at Elland Road on Tuesday night, and Meslier kept his seventh clean sheet in 10 games in 2024.

With 16 clean sheets to his name in 34 matches in the Championship this season, the French goalkeeper has been Leeds' first building block in a highly successful campaign.

The Whites are chasing automatic promotion, and heading into the final stretch, games are going to be incredibly tight.

It means that just as they did against Stoke, the ability to win 1-0 will be priceless. The way they win a game doesn't matter, the only thing Daniel Farke will care about is three points.

Having Meslier between the sticks means they have a great chance of keeping the back door shut, and if they do, they know they have the firepower to score goals at the other end.

Leeds haven't failed to score in a game so far in 2024, and if they keep this record up it only increases the chances of automatic promotion.

A Championship title race for the ages

This season's top four, from Leicester City down to Southampton, are separated by 11 points, and Saints, in fourth, have a game in hand on the three teams above them.

All of them are in the mix, but at this time of the season, defences have to stand up and be counted to earn their teams' victory.

At the business end of the campaign, games are very tense. The Championship is a league that epitomises this arguably more than any other in the world, with such high stakes on offer.

Sir Alex Ferguson once famously said: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles." This applies at any level, and behind every good defence is a very good goalkeeper. Leeds have one in Meslier, and for all the attacking talent they have on show, they need someone to keep the ball out at the other end of the pitch.

Championship table 2023/24 (as it stands) Team P W D L GD PTS 1. Leicester City 36 26 3 7 41 81 2. Ipswich Town 36 23 9 4 26 78 3. Leeds United 36 23 7 6 38 76 4. Southampton 35 21 7 7 24 70

Ferguson also once said: "A great goalkeeper is worth 15 points over the course of a season."

Meslier is maturing and has become a key player for Farke this season.

If he's on his guard in the final 10 games left to play this campaign, he could be the difference between Leeds and the other teams in the race for automatic promotion.

At the end of the season, we could indeed look back on Meslier being worth an extra 15 points for his side - he was at least worth another two on Tuesday night against Stoke.

Meslier has Daniel Farke's faith at Leeds

Leeds conceded 78 goals in the Premier League last season, which led to their inevitable drop back down to the Championship.

When the Whites lost 4-1 away to Bournemouth last April, manager Javi Gracia was sacked. Sam Allardyce replaced him, and one of his first big calls was to drop Meslier and bring in Joel Robles for the game away to Manchester City.

The France under-21 international didn't play in any of Leeds' last four games of the season.

This would no doubt have been tough for him to take, but more than any other position on the pitch, goalkeepers must go through rough patches to come out smoother on the other side.

He had initially improved in the first half of this season. Former Reading star Jobi McAnuff gave his views on the upturn in form Meslier had endured when he made a save to deny Jenson Seelt against Sunderland in December.

Speaking on Sky Sports, McAnuff said: "You can see it here, there’s good contact and he gets right across the goal there and claws it out. Fantastic bit of goalkeeping from him, he has really been reborn this season."

But two weeks later, he was to come crashing back down to earth again when he was shown a straight red card for pushing Milutin Osmajić in the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat against Preston North End.

When Kristoffer Klaesson came in and kept two clean sheets in his absence, Farke would have had a decision to make.

But Farke stuck with Meslier, putting him back in for the 3-0 win away at Cardiff on January 13, showing the faith in him that others didn't last season.

Meslier has future ambitions to play for France

Just over a year ago, Meslier expressed his desire to play for the France national team one day.

Speaking to L’Equipe at the time, he said: "The level of performance I’m displaying now could allow me to be called up. I’ve gained experience with France’s youth national teams and in the Premier League."

If he continues his current form, then this statement will no doubt be reiterated if Leeds come back up to the Premier League.

AC Milan's Mike Maignan is currently France's number one, but sooner rather than later, Meslier will hope to give Didier Deschamps food for thought in regard to who plays.