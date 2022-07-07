“I’ll take him wherever he goes!” – Coventry City fan pundit calls on Sky Blues to ship out attacker

Tyler Walker’s future at Coventry City has been a hot topic of discussion amongst Sky Blues fans this summer, with the striker currently still on the books at the club.

The forward has shown real bursts of promise during his time in the EFL but last season proved frustrating for him, with him struggling for form both at Coventry and then out on loan at Portsmouth.

Indeed, there has been claims made that he might move on this summer, though Mark Robins has suggested he’s willing to give the forward another go, and so time will tell, ultimately, what happens there.

That all in mind, we asked FLW fan pundit Neil Littlewood if he felt it was time to cash in on the forward, and he responded in emphatic fashion:

“I’m going to sound harsh here; 100%. I’ll take him wherever he goes as well.

“It hasn’t worked out which some might disagree with because he was our top scorer our first year back in the Championship but I think he only had two good games off the top of my head.

“He struggled going back on loan to Portsmouth last year under Danny Cowley when you expected him to score goals.

“Mark Robins says he’s wiped the slate clean but I don’t think he has, I think Fabio Tavares deserves more of an opportunity, Danny Cashman coming back probably takes Tavares’ place in the u23s to get some confidence and goals in him and Tavares steps up and becomes that fourth choice striker at Coventry.

“It all depends on what happens with Martyn Waghorn but for me with Walker going into his final year it’s time to try and get some money back for him.

“I wish him all the best, I’ve had this conversation with a lot of Coventry fans and some people just fit certain clubs and some don’t and I don’t think Tyler Walker fits into what we’re trying to do at Coventry, I don’t think he fits into the work ethic.

“He always looks a bit lazy, we play a high pressing game and too much has gone on with the fanbase as well so for me so 100% I’d look at cashing in on him.”

The Verdict

Walker certainly seems to have some work to do to get some Coventry fans back onside and it remains to be seen if he has the chance to do that.

Robins says he’s willing to see what he can do in pre-season, and so we’ll see if Walker grasps that challenge and opportunity.