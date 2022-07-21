“I’ll stick my neck on the line and say top 12 finish” – Where will Reading FC finish in the Championship in 2022/23?

Reading are amongst the favourites for relegation heading into the new Championship season, and are currently working desperately hard to get deals done under financial constraints in the transfer window.

The Royals looked destined for relegation at one stage last season, but an upturn in form under Paul Ince and a drop-off from Derby County and Barnsley saw the club pull away from the drop conversation quite comfortably.

Ince has been given the job on a permanent basis this season, but has something of an unenviable task with a very thin squad compared to the majority of other clubs in the division.

The Royals have bolstered their ranks with the additions of Tom Ince, Shane Long, Jeff Hendrick, Sam Hutchinson, Dean Bouzanis, Tyrese Fornah and Joe Lumley, to help fill the void left behind by several high profile departures.

Reading fan Johnny Hunt guested on The Fans Voice show on FLW TV this morning, and was asked whether the club can avoid another relegation battle.

He said: “Yes they can, you’ve got a squad there, we’ve made a few good additions to the squad, okay we’ve lost a few, but – why not?

“With the team that we have currently there is no reason why they can’t push up the table, why not?

“You cannot predict the Championship, it’s one of the hardest leagues (to call).

“The biggest thing for Reading, that has caused major problems, has been the injury list that we’ve had.

25 questions about Reading FC’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In Reading's 7-5 defeat to Arsenal in the 2012/13 League Cup, who started in goal? Adam Federici Ali Al Habsi Marcus Hahnemann Alex McCarthy

“If we can start off well and keep relatively injury-free, it’s going to be relying on some of the younger players, like (Femi) Azeez and (Jahmari) Clarke who played a few games last season, (Dejan) Tetek, if they can come in and take their opportunities.

“There are some good players coming through, they’ll keep doing that and I’ll stick my neck on the line and say top 12 finish.”