“I’ll sort it out” – Dean Windass reacts as Hull City make major managerial decision

Just hours before they face Luton Town at the MKM Stadium, Hull City have parted company with manager Shota Arveladze.

It looked as though Tigers owner Acun Ilicali was set to give the Georgian time to figure things out, with the club on a five-game losing streak in the Championship after a somewhat promising start to the campaign.

The international break had seemingly passed with Arveladze priming his side to take on Nathan Jones’ Hatters on Friday evening in-front of the Sky Sports cameras, but Hull threw a curveball earlier today by announcing their head coach’s departure.

Arveladze lasted less than a year in the job at Hull, having replaced Grant McCann in the hot-seat following Ilicali’s takeover at the start of 2022, and they are now looking for another new individual to take charge.

There has been lots of opinions thrown about on the sacking, so it only feels right that Tigers legend Dean Windass has issued his thoughts.

And the 53-year-old, who scored 89 times for his boyhood club during his playing days, believes he could provide key assistance in the wake of Arveladze’s departure.

Hull city manager been sacked get me bk there I’ll sort it out 👍⚽️🙏 — Dean Windass (@DWindass10) September 30, 2022

The Verdict

It’s perhaps a massive reach to suggest that Windass could be of assistance in a managerial capacity at the MKM Stadium, but you can’t fault the man for his confidence.

This is clearly a turbulent time for Hull, who have gone into complete and utter free-fall in their last five matches.

Some of the errors they made in Arveladze’s final match in charge against Swansea City were comical, and they were not playing like a team who have some top international players on their books.

Injuries did not help of course, but that cannot really be used as an excuse to Arveladze’s shortcomings.