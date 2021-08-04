‘I’ll pass’, ‘No’ – Many West Brom fans issue verdict following Derby transfer update

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, which has caused a stir among parts of the Hawthorns faithful.

New manager Valerien Ismael has already added to his squad this season, with Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach, and Matt Clarke among the new arrivals.

It seems the Baggies boss is not done just yet, however, as the Daily Mail has reported that Lawrence is among a number of players the club are considering before the window closes at the end of the month.

The report claims that any move for the Rams skipper would hinge on the West Midlands club balancing their books, which would take around £15 million in player sales.

It is understood that Lawrence would be open to a move away from Pride Park due to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future while Derby are open to offers for all their players due to their current financial struggles.

The Wales international is a proven attacking option at Championship level – scoring 39 goals and adding 35 assists in 226 appearances in the division – but it seems Albion supporters aren’t completely convinced.

Many have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

I'll pass thanks, taxi gate was bad enough, we don't need a repeat of such an incident https://t.co/6Yd8qLzaeM — FGVWBA1878 (@fgvwba1878) August 4, 2021

No ta — Chris – Bewdleybaggie (@ichigo_200) August 3, 2021

Nah we're alright — JD WBA (@JDWBA2) August 3, 2021

Not a prayer. — Leon (@enjaybeedotcom) August 3, 2021

Tom Lawrence 👎👎👎 — Joe Kapalo (@JoeKapalo) August 3, 2021