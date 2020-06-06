‘I’ll have a refund’ – Many Sheffield Wed fans react as club outlines ticket details

On Friday, Sheffield Wednesday offered an update as to what they’re going to do in terms of season tickets with games set to go ahead behind closed doors from the middle of this month onwards.

Despite there only being a handful of games left in the campaign, fans are still going to lose out both in seeing their sides at home in the run-in and, indeed, on matches they paid for in their season ticket prices before this campaign even begun.

Right now, nothing is definite from the Wednesday end but they are exploring several rebate options and issued the following statement:

“Sheffield Wednesday can inform supporters that we are finalising details on a number of pro rata rebate options for fixtures missed in the 2019/20 season.

“The EFL have this afternoon confirmed the ability for Season Ticket holders to potentially access remaining home and away games via the iFollow streaming service, which we can now incorporate as a further rebate option.

“Additional details related to live streaming access will be issued to clubs next week, after which we will be in a position to communicate the full range of alternatives for supporters.

“Other options will include a pro rata refund, equivalent value in ticket credit, merchandise points or donation opportunities.”

It’s an issue that is impacting every club and every fan, then, and naturally, Owls fans had a fair bit to say when they learned what the potential options available to them were.

Let's take a look at some of what has been said on Twitter about it all:

