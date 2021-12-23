‘I’ll happily drop him off’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as Pompey striker attracts interest from Peterborough United

Peterborough United are monitoring John Marquis’ progress at Portsmouth, ahead of a possible January move for the forward, as per a report from Hampshire Live.

Posh, who are currently operating inside the relegation zone in the Championship, will be hoping to strengthen in the new year to avoid a drop straight back down to League One.

The 29-year-old has four League One goals to his name this season, chipping in with a further three assists in 17 matches for the south coast club.

Since returning from injury earlier in the month, Marquis has found it difficult to get himself back into the starting line up at Fratton Park, with George Hirst seemingly holding down a spot in the first XI.

Marquis has featured 121 times for Pompey since his 2019 move from Doncaster Rovers, scoring 37 times in the process.

Despite not playing too much football over the last month or so, the 29-year-old is a player who can grow in influence once again as the season progresses.

Marquis does have some experience in the Championship and will know the difficulty of the situation he will be getting into if he departs for Posh.

Here, we take a look at how Portsmouth fans have reacted to Peterborough’s interest in Marquis…

Your having a laugh hes not good enough for championship hope they buy him though🤣🤣 — ady h old man (@ratley45) December 22, 2021

If he needs a lift I’ll happily drop him off! — Reg Hollis (@Langley25R) December 22, 2021

He’s having a bad run at the moment and maybe a loss of confidence. I would still keep him unless he leaves at the season end for nothing. Then it might make sense to sell. — Shamus (@shamus64) December 22, 2021

He will not score any more goals for them he is dryed up — The sting (@BarsdellPreston) December 23, 2021

They are obviously preparing for league one football next season ! — Dean Phillips (@dmpplumbing) December 22, 2021

Agree he's gone past his sell by date and his performances this season have been waning…but isn't it a case of better the devil you know than the devil you don't. Whatever happens PuP — Sam (@samstephensuk) December 22, 2021

I like him, and would keep him! with the side doing better now. He would score more goals — Lee Cooke (@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE) December 22, 2021

Wherever he goes he’ll start scoring goals again — BLUE ARMY (@POMPEYBENNY) December 22, 2021