‘I’ll happily drop him off’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as Pompey striker attracts interest from Peterborough United

1 min ago

Peterborough United are monitoring John Marquis’ progress at Portsmouth, ahead of a possible January move for the forward, as per a report from Hampshire Live. 

Posh, who are currently operating inside the relegation zone in the Championship, will be hoping to strengthen in the new year to avoid a drop straight back down to League One.

The 29-year-old has four League One goals to his name this season, chipping in with a further three assists in 17 matches for the south coast club.

Since returning from injury earlier in the month, Marquis has found it difficult to get himself back into the starting line up at Fratton Park, with George Hirst seemingly holding down a spot in the first XI.

Marquis has featured 121 times for Pompey since his 2019 move from Doncaster Rovers, scoring 37 times in the process.

Despite not playing too much football over the last month or so, the 29-year-old is a player who can grow in influence once again as the season progresses.

Marquis does have some experience in the Championship and will know the difficulty of the situation he will be getting into if he departs for Posh.

Here, we take a look at how Portsmouth fans have reacted to Peterborough’s interest in Marquis…


