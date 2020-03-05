‘I’ll drive him to City’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Guardiola’s comments on 30-y/o

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday exited the FA Cup at the fifth round of the competition, as they were beaten 1-0 by Premier League giants Manchester City at Hillsborough. 

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal of the game as the current FA Cup holders progressed to the next round on the night.

Sheffield Wednesday put in a valiant display though, which supporters will hope they can build on as they turn their attentions to their faltering league campaign.

Speaking in a post-match interview (quotes sourced from The Star), Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola singled out Barry Bannan for praise on the night, and labelled him as ‘an incredible player’.

“Bannan is an incredible player with quality who made the passes for the fast players up front.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social media to react to Guardiola’s praise for Bannan after his recent performance on Wednesday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

