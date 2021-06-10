‘I’ll drive him’, ‘Best transfer news we’ve heard this window’ – These Portsmouth fans react as 27-y/o linked to League One rivals

Portsmouth have seen a bit of a mass exodus occur in recent days – and it could be set to extend to the contracted players as well as the ones whose deals are set to expire soon.

Jack Whatmough, Ben Close and Ryan Williams have all exited Fratton Park to head to League One rivals Wigan, Doncaster and Oxford respectively, with Tom Naylor set to follow Whatmough to the DW Stadium.

Pompey could clearly not match what was on offer elsewhere to the foursome, with Danny Cowley now having to look elsewhere to replace them.

The outgoings may not be done there though as striker Ellis Harrison is attracting interest from both Fleetwood Town and Oxford United, according to BBC’s Andrew Moon.

The 27-year-old is yet to play under Cowley, having injured his knee weeks before the new head coach arrived at Pompey, and he may never get the chance to impress if the interest from the Cod Army and the U’s is legitimate.

There is thought to be major interest in Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley at Portsmouth, having scored eight times in 22 outings for Charlton on loan in League One in the 2020-21 campaign, and a successful move for him would only push Harrison down the pecking order.

Having only scored four goals in 25 appearances last season, Harrison would generally be seen as not too great of a loss and the reaction has matched that.

I've heard that there's interest in #Pompey striker Ellis Harrison coming from both Oxford United and Fleetwood Town #oufc #ftfc — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 10, 2021

