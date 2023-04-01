Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed he will do a cartwheel down the touchline if Tim Iroegbunam scores a header this season.

How has Tim Iroegbunam done since joining QPR from Villa?

The England youth international joined the R’s on loan in the summer, and even though it has been a very difficult campaign for the Londoners, who are still battling relegation, the midfielder has been a rare positive. The 19-year-old has shone with his ability in possession, and the way he drives forward. And, under Ainsworth, he has managed two goals in five games.

However, those goals haven’t come from his head, something which Ainsworth isn’t happy about, as he clearly feels Ireogbunam has it in his locker to become a real aerial threat.

So much so, the boss revealed to James Allcott that he will show off his gymnastic skills if the midfielder can find the net with his head before the end of the season.

“Listen, if the boys do something in training, and I’ve said to Tim Iroegbunam, if you score a header I’ll do a cartwheel, because you’re good with your feet, your left foot, your right foot. I know you can do that, it’s the header I’m waiting for. So, when you hit the box and attack that header. I’m hoping (he’ll score) and I’ll stick to my word.”

The immediate focus for QPR is to pull clear of the relegation zone, with the side just six points above the bottom three going into the weekend fixtures. There’s a huge game for the R’s today, as they travel to take on bottom of the table Wigan Athletic, seeking to pull clear of the strugglers.

How important is Ireogbunam to QPR?

Even if Iroegbunam doesn’t pop up with that headed goal, you can be sure that he will remain in the QPR XI for the remainder of the season as he has established himself as a very important player, starting every game under Ainsworth since his appointment, whilst he was a positive under the two previous managers as well.

However, as you would expect for a 19-year-old, there are still areas that the Villa youngster needs to improve, which Ainsworth has pinpointed here.

So, I think, unless it’s against your team, all will be hoping that Ireogbunam does score a header before he returns to Villa in the summer, as it would be great to see Ainsworth and if he follows through on his claim here.