‘I’ll be going in all guns blazing’ – Exclusive: Ex-Sunderland man Joel Lynch on his next career move

Former Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sunderland man Joel Lynch has opened up on his next career move, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since July last year after leaving the Stadium of Light following his release by the Black Cats after playing just 21 games for the League One side.

Still searching for his next port of call in a career which has seen him make over 300 Football League appearances, Lynch has spent time on trial with Southend United and Bolton Wanderers in more recent times in a bid to earn a contract.

FLW journalist Chris Thorpe recently caught up with the central defender in what was a revealing chat about the negative side of being a free agent and what the future may hold for him as he plans his next move.

“My last game I actually played was in March last year, so I’ve been out of action for almost a year now.

“I’ve trained seven or eight weeks at Southend and then I’ve had three and half weeks with Bolton, I just need to play games, it wouldn’t be a problem for me, I just need to show people I can still do it.

“I went to Bolton because it’s such a big club and has a lot of potential and I know the wage cap is now gone, but if I got an offer for less money at say a Wimbledon or a Crawley, I’d go because it’s near to where I live.

“I know I’m going to play for a few more years and I know I’m going to get back in the game, it’s just the way that life is now at the moment, you have to watch how much you spend when you’re out of work.

“Football is such a short career; you’ve got to be so careful with it. I mean I’ve been lucky because I’ve got good people round me, this situation has made me appreciate football so much, once I get back into it, I’ll be going in all guns blazing.

“It’s more about the people you work with than anything as well as there are so many snakes in football nowadays who just don’t care because of all the money and stuff, everyone is out for themselves.

“More needs to be done for players out of the game, I’m alright I’ve got a family and a house and stuff, but some people won’t be, they’ll be struggling, they’re just like normal people who have lost their job at a supermarket or on a building site.

“A lot of my mates ask me what I’m going to do now, and I just say, “I don’t know.”