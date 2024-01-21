Highlights Leeds United maintain unbeaten home record with 2-1 win over Preston.

Ryan Lowe frustrated with penalty decision against his team.

Leeds move up to fourth in Championship promotion race.

Leeds United made it four consecutive wins to start 2024 after beating Preston North End 2-1 at Elland Road, but Ryan Lowe was left fuming with the penalty incident late om.

The Whites maintained their unbeaten run at home in all competitions, having won 11 games and only drawn four times on their own turf as well.

Leeds went behind after just over a minute when Liam Lindsay's headed the ball back across the box to Liam Millar, who mis-hit a shot across the six-yard area for Will Keane to turn home his fifth goal in six games.

The lead lasted just a few minutes in a fast-paced start, with Dan James heading Leeds level from a deep Junior Firpo cross.

Preston withstood a sustained spell of second-half pressure at the start of the half, but weathered the storm and looked to have earned a point until Ryan Ledson hand-balled late on.

The away side had been shown no fewer than six yellow cards in an attempt to slow the game down and win the physical battle, but a ball bounced up on to the outstretched arm of the Preston midfielder to hand Leeds the chance to win the game.

Joel Piroe calmly slotted home to hand Leeds a massive three points in their pursuit of the top three, and keep pace with Southampton before Ipswich's clash with Leicester City on Monday evening.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Southampton 28 21 58 3 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 4 Leeds United 28 24 54

Ryan Lowe's reaction to penalty incident against Leeds

Despite stifling Leeds for large spells, Ryan Lowe came away empty handed from West Yorkshire, and was left frustrated at the officials for the awarding of the spot kick in added-time.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interview, he said: "I'll be careful what I say. Our lads were unlucky to not come away with a point but I can't dwell on it too much

"We've been undone by a decision that's... is it a penalty, is it not a penalty? I know my feelings on it.

"I know if there was VAR, or if it was in the Premier League, it doesn't get given.

"So, I'll be careful how I say it but we should be coming away with a point.

"It rolls up his body and hits his arm and it's not really stopping a goalscoring opportunity.

"Even before that, there's a foul. It's so inconsistent.

"As I say, disappointed to come away without any point but really proud and pleased with the boys.

"We probably should be on another six, seven, or eight points maybe, but we haven't had those decisions so we're going to have to gain our own luck.

"I don't think it was a penalty. I'm going to go and see the referee afterwards."

Leeds United against Preston North End - the verdict

Leeds were not at their very best, although they edged the clash and if anyone deserved a winner - they did.

However, Lowe cannot feel too aggrieved with the decision, as Ledson's arm was outstretched and moved towards the ball.

It looked clear-cut and Jermaine Beckford and Paul Heckingbottom agreed in the Sky Sports studio that the correct decision had been given.

From Leeds' perspective, it may have felt like justice, as Preston committed plenty of fouls to slow their momentum, and they got away with plenty of decisions themselves throughout the game.