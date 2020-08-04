Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I’ll be asking for a refund’ – Many Bristol City fans react to managerial update on 40-year-old

Dean Holden has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Lee Johnson at Bristol City, as the Robins look to make an appointment ahead of next season.

Holden took temporary charge of the Robins following Johnson’s dismissal last month, taking charge of their final five games of the campaign.

The 40-year-old guided City to two wins from their final five games, and is believed to be under serious consideration for the vacant head coach role, as per Bristol Live.

Football Insider also claim that Holden is now in pole position to land the job, despite reports previously claiming that Chris Hughton has agreed to take charge at Ashton Gate.

This is an appointment that would surprise City fans given Holden’s lack of experience in management, after plenty were left delighted by the prospect of Hughton taking over.

Hughton has experience of winning promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle and Brighton, and after missing out on the play-offs this season, an experienced head could be beneficial for the Robins.

Here, though, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to Holden potentially taking over at Ashton Gate..


