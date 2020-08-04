‘I’ll be asking for a refund’ – Many Bristol City fans react to managerial update on 40-year-old

Dean Holden has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Lee Johnson at Bristol City, as the Robins look to make an appointment ahead of next season.

Holden took temporary charge of the Robins following Johnson’s dismissal last month, taking charge of their final five games of the campaign.

The 40-year-old guided City to two wins from their final five games, and is believed to be under serious consideration for the vacant head coach role, as per Bristol Live.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Bristol City matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Birmingham 1-1 2-2 3-0 0-3

Football Insider also claim that Holden is now in pole position to land the job, despite reports previously claiming that Chris Hughton has agreed to take charge at Ashton Gate.

This is an appointment that would surprise City fans given Holden’s lack of experience in management, after plenty were left delighted by the prospect of Hughton taking over.

Hughton has experience of winning promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle and Brighton, and after missing out on the play-offs this season, an experienced head could be beneficial for the Robins.

Here, though, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to Holden potentially taking over at Ashton Gate..

If Dean Holden is set to be announced, wouldn't surprise me if the club do it after tonight's play-off final IF Brentford win. Managed by Thomas Frank – already at the club as assistant before becoming manager. City will him as an example to say "appointing from within DOES work" — Tim Shires (@timshires) August 4, 2020

What’s worrying me is the longer it goes on the more likely Dean Holden is going to get the job – not only will that leave supporters feeling flat – as he got sufficient contacts to attract players we need to sign! — Patrick Darch (@redrobin18) August 4, 2020

Bristol city get a proper director of football someone who can run the footballing side of things and help with managerial choices clearly our board have no idea if Dean Holden gets the job no footballing brain or experience at the top of the club — Linques (@ILinquesI) August 4, 2020

What has Dean Holden done to earn the Bristol city job? in the few games he managed we played awful football and he said in press conferences he just told them to go out and play what sort of management is that #sacktheboard — Linques (@ILinquesI) August 4, 2020

Tbh it would be the most Bristol City thing ever wouldn’t it tho — Tony Wilkins 🔴⚪️ (@ARWBS3) August 4, 2020

I've said this since LJ was sacked. Whoever comes in has to work to everything set out by the board, including developing youngsters, selling your best players and progressing and trying to gain promotion. It's not something I can see Hughton doing — Millz (@Millz_10) August 4, 2020

I would be both surprised and extremely disappointed, if after an apparently intensive FIVE!! week process, they appoint the geezer already in position. Something they could have done immediately, preventing all the speculation, rumours and anger to come if this ends up happening — ian ingram (@themightyingers) August 4, 2020

Dean Holden as #bristolcity manager 😂😂😂 did anyone listen to his interviews when he was assistant, he was part of the problem or did he just keep his mouth shut and have no input, he managed for 5 games won 2 against strugglers and the rest was just like when Lee was in charge — Chris 🔴⚪🔴⚽️ (@15mel03) August 4, 2020

@JonLansdown Appoint Dean Holden if you want Jon, but expect a angry backlash from very frustrated fans. Oh and I’ll be asking for a refund😡😡😡 — Nick_08 (@The_redeagle) August 3, 2020