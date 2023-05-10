Taylor Harwood-Bellis has said that Burnley will always have a ‘special place’ in his heart as he reflects on a memorable year with the club.

Will Burnley sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City?

The centre-back joined the Clarets on loan for the campaign, with his arrival seen as a crucial addition for Kompany as he looked to implement a new style of play.

And, Harwood-Bellis made a big impression, starring for the side as they went on to win the Championship title, with the England U21 international making 32 appearances in the league.

Whilst Harwood-Bellis has been good for Burnley, they’ve been good for him as well, giving the defender the regular game time he craved, and it’s something he certainly appreciated.

That’s after the 21-year-old took to Instagram to send an emotional message to the fans as he looked back on the past 12 months.

“Well what can I say… It's been some journey we’ve been on. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute of being part of this incredible football club. No words will be able to thank you Clarets for the support this season.

“Getting this football club back to where it belongs will always be one of the best achievements I’ll ever make. Burnley Football Club will take a special place in my heart forever. I’ll always be a Claret.”

It remains to be seen whether Kompany will look to bring the defender back to Turf Moor following promotion to the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis key to promotion

This was a loan spell that worked perfectly for all parties, and the fans will really appreciate this message from the defender, who was outstanding this season. As well as being able to do the basics right in terms of defending, his ability on the ball was key to starting attacks.

So, you’d imagine that Kompany is going to push to bring Harwood-Bellis back, and, if his comments here are anything to go by, the player will be keen on a return.

This is one to monitor over the summer, but Harwood-Bellis will enjoy his break first, and he will rightly feel proud at how things went at Burnley during this brilliant season.