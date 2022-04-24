Iliman Ndiaye shares message after netting crucial goal in Sheffield United’s win over Cardiff

Iliman Ndiaye has taken to Instagram to reflect on Sheffield United’s latest display in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder scored what turned out to be the winning goal in their showdown with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane in the second-half of this fixture.

The visitors went close to opening the scoring in the fifth minute as Max Watters’ effort was saved by Wes Foderingham.

Ben Osborn then tested Dillon Phillips with a strike from just outside of the area before Sander Berge was denied by the Cardiff keeper on two separate occasions.

Following the break, Ndiaye gave his side the lead as he headed home from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross.

Berge hit the post for the Blades in the closing stages of the game as his side managed to seal all three points in front of their supporters.

As a result of this victory, United extended their advantage over fellow play-off hopefuls Millwall in the Championship standings to three points as Gary Rowett’s side could only secure a draw in their meeting with Birmingham City.

After this clash, Ndiaye opted to share his thoughts on the victory on Instagram.

Quiz: Are these 12 Sheffield United facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Sheffield United beat Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign Real Fake

The 22-year-old shared a video of his goal with the caption: “The fight goes on.

“Well needed 3point.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iliman cheikh ndiaye (@ilimanndiaye10)

The Verdict

This was a crucial victory for the Blades in their race for a place in the play-offs as they were able to retain sixth-place in the league table.

Utilised as a striker in his last two league appearances, Ndiaye has managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in this particular role.

As well as scoring in yesterday’s win over Cardiff, Ndiaye registered a pass success rate of 100% in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.03.

By producing positive performances in his side’s upcoming clashes with Queens Park Rangers and Fulham, the Frenchman could potentially help the club qualify for the play-offs as they are currently in a healthy position in the second-tier.