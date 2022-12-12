Iliman Ndiaye sends committed Sheffield United message after World Cup experience

Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye has insisted he is fully focused on the club’s promotion push after returning from the World Cup.

Ndiaye was part of the Senegal squad for the tournament, featuring in three games and registering one assist as his side progressed to the last 16 of the tournament. They were knocked out after a 3-0 defeat to England, in which Ndiaye played the first half.

The 22-year-old was straight into the Blades’ starting line up for their return to action in the Championship on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

He set up Billy Sharp for the only goal of the game in the 15th-minute as the Blades maintained their spot in the automatic promotion places. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are second, three points behind leaders Burnley and five clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers and they have also won five of their last six games.

Ndiaye has starred for United this season, he is their joint-top scorer with nine goals and also has two assists, but there have been some concerns over the fact that contract talks are not progressing and his representatives are reportedly advising him not to extend his deal just yet.

But Ndiaye says that has not been distracted by the speculation over his future or his World Cup involvement.

“I’m obviously happy to be back playing for Sheffield United with the boys and to see the fans out there supporting us,” Ndiaye told The Star.

“After the World Cup finished I was focused on this game. I’ve just enjoyed it out there. I really loved it.

“I learned a lot there, playing in the big games and the important games. Like the Ecuador one. We needed to win that game to qualify and I learned a lot. It just makes you want to go to the next one so I’m going to work harder and harder.”

Ndiaye again showed his ability and class on the ball against the Terriers to set up Sharp’s goal and he was pleased to see his team mate get on the scoresheet for the first time this campaign.

“Billy’s finish was very good and that’s what it’s all about,” Ndiaye said.

“My dribbling, it’s what I do. I saw him make the run and played it in. I kind of got the ball stuck in my feet, because I’m not used to playing with studs! But with the weather and the pitch, I had to.

“Billy hasn’t scored in a while so that meant a lot to him and the team as well. Hopefully it gets his confidence back high. We’ll just look to go again at Wigan away.”

The verdict

It will be a huge relief to United fans to hear this.

But it is not just his words where he has demonstrated his commitment, getting back from Qatar to start against Huddersfield and his impressive performance underline his attitude.

While his appearance at the World Cup may not help the club in being able to keep hold of him, playing on the world stage in high-pressure games will be incredibly useful for Ndiaye in the promotion push.

His comments about Sharp show that he is a team player who is happy to play provider and not take all the headlines.

But Ndiaye is undoubtedly the star at Bramall Lane at the minute and with January approaching, the Blades will be desperately hoping he is still at the club come the end of the window.