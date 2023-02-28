Iliman Ndiaye renewal: 3 potential Sheffield United transfer developments that would excite supporters

Pushing to secure automatic promotion from the Championship in what remains of this current campaign, Sheffield United currently bridge a seven-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third.

The Blades also have a game in hand on Michael Carrick’s Boro as they look to ensure that a Premier League return comes to fruition when the season ends.

Like any proactive recruiters, Sheffield United will be considering and planning for the summer transfer window, regardless of what division they will play their football in next season.

Here, we take a look at three potential transfer developments that would excite Sheffield United fans when the summer windows opens its doors for business…

Fresh deal for Iliman Ndiaye

Attracting Premier League interest in the last window, it would be no surprise if lots of top-flight clubs set their sights on the influential attacker if the Blades fail to secure promotion.

Premier League clubs will likely have Ndiaye on their radars even if promotion is secured but it would be very difficult to these potentially interested parties to win the race for the 22-year-old if the Blades are in the top-flight themselves.

Sheffield United may look towards agreeing fresh terms with Ndiaye in the summer, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.

He is a player of tremendous quality and could certainly make an impact in England’s highest tier.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

Fresh deal for Sander Berge

In what is a rather similar situation to Ndiaye, Sander Berge will see his Sheffield United contract expire in the summer of 2024 and that could force the Blades into summer action.

A player who has attracted lots of interest both from the Premier League and abroad in recent times, remaining in the Championship will likely result in there Norwegian midfield moving on.

However, if they can secure automatic promotion, then looking to tie him down to a fresh deal at Bramall Lane seems like the best course of action.

Blades win Max Johnston race

Yes, promotion to the Premier League will widen their scope when it comes to the summer transfer window but one player that they have kept their eye on over recent months, who is set for an exciting future is Motherwell’s Max Johnston.

Beyond the latest transfer window, a report from the Daily Record revealed that the Blades were still interested in the full-back, whilst Luton Town and Preston North End have been providing competition.

A player with an incredibly high ceiling, he is now a regular in Motherwell’s starting XI and is set to be available for a small fee given he is set to see his contract expire in the summer.