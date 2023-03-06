Iliman Ndiaye has been catalyst to Sheffield United inviting Middlesbrough into top 2 race: Opinion

There are a number of reasons why Sheffield United have been unable to put the automatic promotion race to bed this season, in the way that Burnley have for themselves, and one of them is the form of Iliman Ndiaye.

Middlesbrough‘s incredible form, 11 wins and three losses, since the World Cup break would not have been expected by anyone in the division and the Blades have performed to a satisfactory standard to keep them at bay, but in crucial moments they have missed the often match-winning contributions of Iliman Ndiaye.

The Blades progressed to the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Ndiaye coming up with an excellent individual goal to secure the win.

The Senegalese forward has been a touch goal-shy since the World Cup break and Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping that goal against Spurs can see him return to the sky-high performance levels that were present week in week out at the start of the season.

The Blades’ euphoria from the midweek scalp did not last long in tasting defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday while Middlesbrough dispatched Reading to a 5-0 scoreline, increasing the pressure on the Blades to show their mettle inside the top two.

Nine of Ndiaye’s ten goals in the Championship this season came before the World Cup break and though he has still been an influential player since, a return to that goal potency will see the Blades safely into second place.

United have suffered a small but significant drop-off in their ruthlessness in the final third since Ndiaye returned from international duty with Senegal in Qatar.

Before the World Cup break they were averaging 1.67 goals per game, since it has dropped to 1.54 which is not alarming due to their strong league position but has increased the importance of their rearguard.

The nervous tension is building at the club, with ownership uncertainty really not helping matters, while Boro continue to pass almost every test in flying colours.

The Blades need the flair and spark that Ndiaye offered earlier in the campaign with relentless consistency, and though the likes of James McAtee, Jayden Bogle and Sander Berge have it in their locker, they cannot drag the team forward in quite the same way as the enigmatic forward.

United’s drop-off where Boro have risen from the ashes and become the most dangerous attacking unit in the league will have struck fear into certain sections of the supporter base, and it feels like a return to form from Ndiaye, taking belief from that breath-taking moment v Spurs, could be crucial in the Blades getting over the line.