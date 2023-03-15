Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye has been an integral figure for the Blades this term, with his winner against Reading last week summing up the impact he has had at Bramall Lane whilst the club has been under the stewardship of Paul Heckingbottom.

Recording 12 goals and eight assists in 40 competitive appearances this term, he has been an incredibly reliable figure for United and with that in mind, as well as the fact he appeared for Senegal at the World Cup, it comes as no real surprise that he's attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to The Sun, Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham have all watched the 23-year-old in recent weeks. Many will feel the Magpies are in the best position to get a deal over the line for him considering their wealthy owners and the fact the other two teams are in danger of being relegated at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider yesterday reiterated the Toffees' interest in the Senegal international - and also added that the Blades could be forced to accept between £10m-£15m for him in the summer with the player having just one year left on his contract at that point.

Newcastle will surely be able to afford that in their potential quest to take him to Tyneside.

Ahead of this potential move, we take a look at whether this would be a good switch, if he would be a starter at St James' Park and what he has to offer the Magpies.

Is it a good potential move?

For Ndiaye, this could be an excellent move because the Magpies are in contention to finish in a league place that will give them a chance of competing in a European competition next season.

With this, the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in mind, the 23-year-old would probably get plenty of opportunities to prove his worth on the pitch against high-calibre opposition.

The Magpies are certainly a team with big ambitions and with manager Eddie Howe spending time in the EFL before, you feel the Englishman will appreciate a talent like Ndiaye far more than some other bosses.

In terms of whether this would be a good move for the top-flight outfit, this is probably a low-risk deal worth negotiating because he may only have 12 months left on his contract in the summer.

And if he only costs around £10m-£15m, they could easily make a sizeable profit on him in the future, with the player only likely to get better at 23.

He hasn't plied his trade in the top flight before - but he has demonstrated this season that he's ready to take the step up from the Championship.

Would he start?

It depends on the system that Howe decides to adopt next season, with a 4-3-3 seeming to be his preferred formation at this stage.

Based on that, you can't see him starting regularly up front with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson possibly ahead of him in the pecking order in this department.

There's a chance that his versatility could pay dividends for him, with the player also able to operate as an advanced midfielder if Howe wants to switch to a 4-2-3-1 or something similar.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he starts on the bench at first though - because it will take time for him to adapt to the Magpies' style and their boss hasn't been afraid to bench Isak or take him off when required.

It will also take time for Ndiaye to adapt to the top flight, so it would be a bit of a shock to see him start straight away, especially for a side wanting to push at the right end of the division.

What does he offer?

As mentioned before, his versatility gives Howe the ability to make tactical alternations more smoothly and that's an attribute Newcastle's boss will surely appreciate.

He has also proven to be prolific in front of goal, able to score as well as create for others, something that could make him both a useful starter and a very good substitute when things aren't going the Magpies' way.

Able to dribble with the ball well, link up with his teammates effectively and operate at a high tempo, it shouldn't take him too long to get up to speed at St James' Park, even though there will need to be an adaptation period.

This season has also proven that he can be a reliable figure and remain fit throughout a campaign, something that's often underrated and underappreciated. Stamina and an ability to stay fit will be needed if Newcastle want to thrive in all competitions they are in next term.