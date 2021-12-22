Iliman Ndiaye explains how off-field Sheffield United figures have helped him

Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye has praised boss Paul Heckingbottom and coach Jack Lester for the way they have helped him develop as a player.

The 21-year-old has been a real bright spot for the Blades this season, and he showed his quality on Monday night as his wonderful solo goal helped the Yorkshire side to a crucial three points at Fulham.

They were the first minutes Ndiaye had been given under Heckingbottom, but he clearly has a good relationship with the boss as he ran to him to celebrate.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, the attacker explained how working under the new coaching team has seen him improve.

“Big credit to him and Jack; they’ve helped me since they’ve joined Sheffield United. Jack has done a lot of finishing drills, where to go and how to use my body, so he’s helped me a lot.

“It feels great. I’m happy. This is what I’ve wanted to do for a long time and I think it’ll get even better. I want to score more goals and get more assists.”

The verdict

Ndiaye comes across very well here as it shows he appreciates the work the coaches have done to help his game and he’s clearly enjoying his football right now.

Now, the challenge for the youngster is to maintain the high standards he has set to keep his place in the XI, which will be tough given the quality that the Blades have in their squad.

But, everyone can see how good Ndiaye is and you can be sure that Heckingbottom will continue to manage him carefully to help the promotion push this season.

