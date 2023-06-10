Iliman Ndiaye enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 Championship campaign as Sheffield United paved their way back to the Premier League.

The attacker netted 14 league goals and provided a further 11 assists in last year's second tier and proved to be a vitally important component in Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Ndiaye's fantastic campaign was not limited to just domestic success, as the 23-year-old also impressed on the international stage as Senegal reached the knockout stages in last December's World Cup.

Here, we take a look at the impressive attacker in more detail, with a particular focus on his current contract situation...

How long does Iliman Ndiaye have left on his Sheffield United contract?

Ndiaye's current deal at Bramall Lane, that he penned down back in 2021, is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning he is entering the final year of his contract.

It is unknown at this stage whether or not the Blades possess the option of extending his deal by a further 12 months when his deal expires a year from now.

Despite achieving promotion back to England's top-flight, Sheffield United are still braced for interest during the upcoming transfer window, as detailed in a report from Yorkshire Live.

How much is Iliman Ndiaye worth?

When considering his Premier League ability, potential to get even better and reluctance to sell, it would be no surprise if the Blades demand a very high figure if any interested parties want to strengthen their interest.

According to the Sky Sports transfer centre (31/01, 21:04), Everton tried their luck in luring Ndiaye to Merseyside last Deadline Day, and it was reported that they tabled a £25 million bid.

Even though his contract is set to expire next summer, it would be no shock if the Blades hold out this summer for a fee that exceeds the number they rejected from Everton a few months ago.

What is Iliman Ndiaye earning at Sheffield United?

As per Capology, which provides an estimated weekly wage of players across the globe, Ndiaye is estimated to be earning just shy of £4,000 as part of his current deal.

That figure stands him among the lowest expected earners at the Yorkshire club, although it is expected that a new contract (at Sheffield United or elsewhere) is not too far away.

The average estimated weekly wage at Sheffield United stands at £11,625, which equates to an average annual wage £604,474, whilst the club's estimated annual payroll, when it comes to solely playing staff, is £16.32 million.