Highlights Ilias Chair's future at Queens Park Rangers is uncertain as the transfer window nears its end. He has been a standout performer for the club.

Leicester City had shown interest in Chair but won't be making a deal due to certain players not leaving the club.

Another Championship club still has Chair on their radar as they need attacking reinforcements after losing some players. The identity of this club remains unknown.

With just hours remaining in this summer transfer window, the potential wherabouts of Queens Park Rangers creative midfielder Ilias Chair very much remains uncertain.

Chair has been the standout performer for Rangers in what has been a difficult period for the club, who have had three different head coaches since this time last year.

Since making his debut under the management of Ian Holloway in the summer of 2017, the midfielder has featured 196 times for QPR, scoring 28 times and adding another 31 assists in all competitions, clocking up 14,297 minutes for the club in the six-year period.

Gareth Ainsworth has continued to deploy the Moroccan playmaker in the infancy of the 2023/24 campaign amid interest from elsewhere, as Chair has started all four of the R's Championship games, from which they have accumulated just one win and three defeats.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester City find themselves at the polar opposite end of the spectrum, having won all four of their league outings so far, and with money to spend as a result of high profile departures, Chair has been one man touted with a potential move to the King Power Stadium for a considerable amount of time.

It was reported late on Thursday by the Mirror's Darren Witcoop that Leicester hadn't ruled out a £6m bid for his services, as the club looked to offload the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare. However, there has been a twist in the transfer saga.

"Won't be joining Leicester at this stage" - Latest revelations

In his latest update regarding this potential transfer (4:08PM) on Deadline Day, Witcoop revealed that Leicester won't be securing a deal to bring the Moroccan to the East Midlands in the latter hours of the window.

This comes down to Ndidi, along with a handful of unnamed players not leaving Leicester between now and the 11PM deadline.

The Nigerian international was linked with a potential move to Leicester's rivals Nottingham Forest , with it being said that personal terms had already been agreed, but they have since switched their focus to PSV Eindhoven's defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

Earlier on in the window, Ainsworth revealed his stance to FLW regarding the future of his key asset.

"Always linked, I want to keep the best players at this football club. That's what I want to do.

"As a manager, of course, I want the best players I can but I totally understand where this football club is as well."

Where does this leave Ilias Chair?

Even with limited time left in the window, Chair's future still remains up in the air despite Leicester's unsuccessful attempt to prize him away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The second of Witcoop's aforementioned reports state that another Championship side still have the 25-year-old on their radar, as a result of their own attacking outlets "heading out the door".

He states that "The club in question were interested earlier this summer but it’s whether they now go back in for him after losing one and maybe another".

Other named clubs interested in Chair earlier on in the window included Bristol City and Middlesbrough, but it seems to be anyone's guess at present as to who the "club in question" appears to be, with just six hours of the window to go.