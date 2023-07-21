As we close in on the start of the 2023/24 Championship season, Ilias Chair’s future at Queens Park Rangers still remains up in the air.

The Moroccan international was a standout performer yet again for the Rs last time out, despite the club’s dire campaign.

The 25-year-old ended the campaign with five goals and nine assists in 42 league appearances, form that earned him a place in Morocco’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Chair is in the midst of a crucial summer in his career, and as the days tick down in the transfer window, it still remains unclear what is going to happen.

Here, we have looked at all the latest news involving Ilias Chair and his QPR future…

Are any teams interested in Ilias Chair?

Chair joined QPR in 2017 as a 19-year-old, and during his six years at the club, he has established himself as a firm regular in the QPR team and a top-end player at Championship level.

However, after QPR’s dismal campaign, his time at the West London club may be about to come to an end this summer.

It was reported back in May, by Football Insider, that Leicester City had identified the midfielder as a potential option to replace James Maddison.

Maddison has now left the Foxes, and there has been no significant development since this report regarding their interest.

It stated that Leicester felt Chair fitted the profile they’d be looking for to replace Maddison, and he would cost a ‘fraction’ of the price that it cost Tottenham Hotspur to sign the England midfielder.

However, there has since been a new managerial appointment at the King Power Stadium, and it remains to be seen if the Foxes hold the same level of interest.

Gareth Ainsworth addresses the Ilias Chair situation

Chair missed QPR’s friendly against Vorwarts Steyr in Austria on Saturday, and that raised significant doubts about the imminent future of the 25-year-old.

However, Ainsworth was quick to knock back any of their concerns after their 2-1 friendly victory.

The 50-year-old clarified that Chair’s absence was due to an injury to his ankle that he suffered in recent days, and he went on to deny that the QPR star had already been sold.

Ainsworth said, via QPR’s official Twitter account: “Ilias rolled his ankle in training the other day.

“Conspiracy theorists will be saying that Ilias Chair’s been sold. He’s here. Here’s not [been sold]. We didn’t risk him.”

Chair still has a contract until the summer of 2025, meaning QPR are in no rush to sell the attacking midfielder. But, considering Ainsworth has previously stated that players may be sold this summer, you would have to guess that Chair is in the bracket, considering his sell-on value.

At this moment in time, it seems Leicester City are the most interested team in the Moroccan, and with them yet to replace Maddison, the club could soon turn to QPR in the remaining weeks of the transfer window and loom to do a deal for Ilias Chair.