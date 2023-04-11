There is fresh hope at QPR after their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Easter Monday.

Gareth Ainsworth's side showed the fight that supporters have been calling for in their recent barren run to come from two goals down to earn a draw against play-off chasers West Brom.

Ilias Chair played his part, picking our Lyndon Dykes with a fierce cross to set up the R's first goal, and looks likely to be central to their hopes of staying up this season.

The 25-year-old is enjoying another impressive campaign in the Championship despite his side's struggles in the second half of 2022/23 - with five goals and eight assists in his 35 appearances to date.

Beyond this season, however, what part he will play at Loftus Road and whether he'll be at the W12 outfit at all is up in the air.

We've taken a look at his current situation to investigate whether or not he could be on the move this summer...

When does Ilias Chair's contract expire?

The Moroccan penned a new long-term deal at Loftus Road in January 2021, which is due to keep him under contract until the summer of 2025.

The R's also have the option of a one-year extension, which puts them in a very strong negotiating position should clubs come calling for Chair in future windows.

Will Ilias Chair stay at QPR?

You have to feel that Chair's future could be dictated by whether or not the R's can avoid relegation from the Championship.

The playmaker is too good for League One and if his club go down, he will surely be desperate to secure a move away from Loftus Road. In that scenario, it would make sense for them to cash in and use the money to fund a promotion push.

It's a little more complicated if the R's stay up, however. His lengthy contract and importance to the side in recent seasons mean that the west Londoners will want to be very well compensated should he depart so it could come down to whether anyone is willing to offer enough for him.

Aston Villa have been linked in the past but you'd question whether they really need a player of his ilk at the moment - particularly with Aaron Ramsey starring on loan at Middlesbrough.

A move to a top European league would make a lot of sense but equally with Chris Willock a candidate to depart, Ainsworth may well want to keep hold of the attacking maestro.

His sale could help fund a squad rebuild but players of his quality do not come around too often, even in the Championship, so holding onto him would make a lot of sense as well.

One thing does seem certain, the R's will want a good fee to let him leave.