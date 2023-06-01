Ilias Chair has been Queens Park Rangers' standout player in what has been an otherwise disappointing season for the West London club.

Chair has scored five goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions and was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the World Cup last year.

The 25-year-old's overall contribution for QPR reads 28 goals and 31 assists from 192 games, following his 2017 arrival from Lierse SK.

His recent form has led to speculation surrounding his future with QPR, given how well he has performed in a struggling side.

Here, we've taken a look at everything we know so far, and the latest news on the matter.

Could Aston Villa revive a move for QPR's Ilias Chair?

There were reports from Football Insider late last year regarding a potential switch to Aston Villa, although a move failed to materialise during the January transfer window.

Aston Villa have since achieved European football in the European Conference League, and are now looking at targets way above Chair's level, one of which is Marco Asensio, as per Fabrizio Romano.

What of Leicester City's interest in Ilias Chair? Could a move to the King Power happen?

A further report from Football Insider has claimed that Leicester are resigned to losing England international James Maddison and that Chair fits the profile of a Maddison replacement.

Leicester are said to be "eyeing a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair" as the potential replacement and heir to Maddison's position.

What's the latest with Chair's contract situation at QPR?

Chair signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with QPR in January 2021.

The Moroccan is under contract at Loftus Road until summer 2025. However, the club hold the option to extend that by an extra year.

What have the pundits said about Chair? Should he depart QPR?

Adrian Clarke of the What the EFL?! podcast questioned whether either Chair or Chris Willock will want to stick around, given the current style of play, he said: "If Gareth Ainsworth can't change, and I would have real reservations about whether he can get the team to play the kind of football that Queens Park Rangers fans expect, does he have to be in the play-offs by Christmas to survive in the job?

"How long will QPR supporters put up with having 20% of the ball, or even if they improve it to 30% or 35% of the ball?

"If you're Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, you've got to go.

"You can't work at Championship level with this manager, playing this brand of football if you're them."