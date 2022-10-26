Ilias Chair to Aston Villa: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Queens Park Rangers are enjoying a fine start to the season under Michael Beale, sitting second to only Burnley and safe in the knowledge that winning their game in hand will put them back top of the pile.

Ilias Chair has proved to be predictably crucial in his 16 appearances, scoring three goals and notching six assists on top of that.

Naturally, the talented 24-year-old is attracting interest from the Premier League. Football Insider have noted that Aston Villa are tracking the QPR ace, having made regular checks on how he’s getting on at Loftus Road.

It’s always interesting to see one of the Championship’s top players linked with a move into the Premier League like this, with plenty to weigh up.

Is it a good potential move?

There are probably a handful of ways to look at this: financially, from the club’s point of view and then the player’s perspective.

Financially for Chair and QPR, it could be worthwhile.

Villa haven’t been backwards with coming forwards with big fees recently, smashing their club-record fee on Emi Buendia from Norwich City.

QPR could expect to land a handsome fee, whilst Chair would see a pay hike as well stepping up out of the Championship into the Premier League.

Whilst that money would be useful for QPR, it would leave them short of one of the division’s best players. Villa, on the flip side of that, would be gaining a very good option in the final third.

Finally, for it to be seen as a good move for Chair, beyond the financial gain, would mean he was playing regularly; but would he?

Would he start?

Villa are under new management with Unai Emery, who tends to favour a 4-2-3-1 system.

It’s clear, then, where Chair would fit into a pool of attacking midfielders. His versatility to play across the line would be another plus.

However, it’s worth pointing out the quality of depth Villa have in this position: Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and even a versatile Ollie Watkins. Jacob Ramsey is another Villa player that could play in that line of three, too.

Emery may also have other ideas about players he wants to bring in to compete in for positions in the final third.

Chair wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter, despite all his talent.

What does he offer?

Plenty.

Firstly, there’s a player in Chair that’s constantly getting better at 24-years-old; he will be 25 on Sunday but the following all still applies.

Season-on-season, Chair has produced more goals: four in 41 in 2019/20, eight in 45 in 20/21 and nine in 39 in 21/22. This season he’s struck three in 16 and looks well on his way to a career best. He’s not a goalscorer, though, throwing up a decent number of assists, and has already equalled his career best of six from 19/20 in the campaign so far.

Those are the top-line stats but others are impressive, too, averaging 2.17 shots per 90 in his Championship career, a 58% dribble success, 2.49 progressive runs per 90 and 1.42 shot assists (Wyscout). He posts an overall pass success of over 80%, 69.8% success into the final third and 49.9% into the penalty area.

Chair is positive in all he does in the final third, carrying plenty of goal threat owing to the accuracy he shows. QPR are benefitting from that massively right now.