Ilias Chair shares two-word message to QPR fans amid fixture suspension

QPR’s late play-off surge has been placed on hold for some time following the news that all EFL fixtures will be suspended until April 30th at the earliest due to ongoing health concerns.

It was announced last Friday that all fixtures had been postponed until April 3rd as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, but the timeframe was then extended on the following Thursday as it was revealed that no matches will be played until the end of April.

This news would have come as a significant blow for many sides who had started building momentum ahead of the final run-in, with QPR falling firmly into this category following their impressive six-game unbeaten run heading into this prolonged fixture break.

Mark Warburton’s men are currently sitting 13th in the Championship table ahead of the final nine matches, but the west London side are now just six points outside the play-offs following a strong run of form which culminated in a 3-1 win over Preston last time out.

The likes of Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jordan Hugill and Ilias Chair have helped QPR towards boasting the third-best attacking record in the second tier this term, and the latter has now taken to Instagram in response to the Rs’ fixture lay-off.

Chair has netted five goals and registered six assists for the Hoops since the start of the season, and the 22-year-old has now shared a fresh post highlighting his longing for football with the caption “Miss it!”.

The Verdict

The fixture suspension would not have come at a good time for many sides given the end of the season was beckoning, but QPR will feel particularly disappointed with the timing of the postponement given their bright run of form in recent weeks.

Warburton’s men had been making serious ground in the play-off battle – particularly following the fantastic win over sixth-placed Preston – so it is no surprise to see Chair sharing this message which expresses how much he is missing the game.

Chair had been showing promising signs of development with the west Londoners despite the fact he has not been starting regularly, with the Moroccan having scored crucial goals from the bench against Stoke and Derby during the recent unbeaten streak.