Ilias Chair sends three-word message to QPR fans ahead of Middlesbrough match

Ilias Chair will make his return to Queens Park Rangers league action when they welcome Middlesbrough to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chair had missed the last seven games for Rangers through injury and competing in the Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco.

The 24-year-old only managed one substitute appearance as Morocco made their way to the quarter final stage and QPR coped well with the absence of one of their chief creators.

Chair took to Instagram to build the atmosphere ahead of Wednesday evening’s fixture.

He wrote: “Back home tomorrow.”

Luke Amos stepped up without Chair and will give Mark Warburton a lot to contemplate going into the match against Boro.

Rangers have been a very fluid and dynamic attacking unit this term, with two flexible number tens behind a lone striker usually being Chris Willock and Chair.

However, Amos has deputised in the role very admirably in the last month or so and will be confident of keeping his place in the side despite the Moroccan’s return.

Chair started in QPR’s FA Cup defeat at Peterborough United at the weekend before being replaced by George Thomas just beyond the hour mark.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough will present a very difficult test and could become a direct rival in pursuing an automatic promotion spot in the coming months.

Chris Wilder’s men will be buoyant off the back of knocking Manchester United out of the FA Cup on penalties last Friday and Rangers will have to be on it defensively to contain them.

QPR won the reverse fixture 3-2 against former manager Neil Warnock, but Boro are a completely different animal compared to earlier on in the campaign.

Boro would close the gap between the two sides to just three points with victory in West London in what could be a turning point for either side in their potential top two pushes.