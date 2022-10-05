Ilias Chair sends message to travelling QPR supporters after Sheffield United win

QPR playmaker Ilias Chair has sent a message to the supporters that travelled up to Bramall Lane to see their 1-0 victory over Championship table toppers Sheffield United yesterday.

Chris Willock’s second-half strike was enough to ensure all three points headed back to the nation’s capital with Mick Beale’s side and moves them up to fourth in the table after 12 games.

The R’s are the first team to beat United at Bramall Lane and the first to stop them from scoring at their home ground this season.

With Stefan Johansen not in the side last night, Chair took the captain’s armband and he was quick to send a message to the travelling fans via the club’s Twitter after the game.

He said: “Hi R’s fans, it’s Ilias Chair here.

“Great support today. Really could hear you all over the game, 90 minutes. It’s up to Friday. Big win for the team. I’m happy for everyone. I hope you enjoyed it. Come on you R’s.”

Chair’s side are back at Loftus Road on Friday evening for another clash against top six opposition as they welcome third-placed Reading to W12 knowing that a win would take them top of the table – even if just until the Blades play the following day.

The Verdict

There is a great feeling around the R’s right now and last night’s win at Bramall Lane was their biggest result of the season.

The Blades have been absolutely flying and good value for their place at the top of the table so to go up to Sheffield and come away with three points is massive.

The supporters deserve credit for travelling up to Bramall Lane on a Tuesday night and clearly played their part in helping Beale’s side get over the line.

There’s a long way to go just yet but it does seem like this could turn into a special season for the west London club.