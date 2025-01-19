A second-half strike from 19-year-old Rayan Kolli made it three wins in a row for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon against Plymouth Argyle, as the once-thought relegation candidates continue their excellent run of form.

The Algerian's 65th minute strike proved the only goal of the game, as the Hoops came out 1-0 victors at Home Park.

Plymouth 0-1 QPR - Selected match statistics (as per FotMob) Plymouth QPR Possession 47% 53% Expected goals 0.18 2.9 Total shots 4 15 Big chances 0 6

The all important goal, one of seven shots on target from the traveling London side, was assisted by Morocco international and Hoops stalwart, Ilias Chair.

With three points made in the Maghreb, Chair took to social media to celebrate the continuation of his side's surprising run of form, which has seen them defeated just once in Championship action from their last 11 matches, with Marti Cifuentes masterminding a charge up the table.

Ilias Chair sends message to QPR fans after 1-0 Plymouth Argyle win

Having played over 250 times in the famous blue and white hoops, one might forgive 27-year-old Chair for growing accustomed to life at Loftus Road and may just be coasting along.

Though, if his personal Instagram account is anything to go by, the midfielder is still very much enjoying every minute.

Heralding the 'amazing' away supporters, whose eight-hour round-trip was eventually justified by the narrow victory, Chair's message exemplified the overall good feeling around the club at present.

With 21 points from their last 10 games being matched only by Leeds United, QPR are among the in form sides in the division right now, and will look to continue their rise up the table, which currently sees them in 12th place, just six points away from the play-off positions.

Making his R's debut in 2017, Chair is yet to achieve a league finish higher than 9th with the West London outfit.

A true servant to the club during an underwhelming era, the Belgium-born playmaker will be hoping the current campaign, that once looked potentially catastrophic, can prove to be his best yet.

QPR are coming up to an important contract deadline with Ilias Chair

As it stands, Chair, who was part of the Morocco squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is due to be out of contract in the summer, with a four-and-a-half-year extension signed in 2021 rapidly drawing to a conclusion.

The West London side have the ability to extend Chair's stay an extra year, but at the time of writing have not exercised this option - you would assume however they will do this soon to protect their asset.

In August, Leeds United reportedly tabled a bid that would have seen Chair join the current league leaders, with a view to him replacing Georginio Rutter following his move to Brighton the previous week.

A recurring knee injury has seen him miss 12 Championship fixtures thus far, though the versatile attacking midfielder has been a relative ever-present since returning to full fitness, assisting four goals in his last six appearances in England's second-tier.

There is a notable correlation to Chair's return to the starting eleven and QPR's resurgent form, and, with his unignorable creative output of late, it must be assumed that the Hoops will soon activate their clause to keep Ilias Chair at Loftus Road for yet another year.