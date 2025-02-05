Ilias Chair has issued a message to QPR supporters following the side’s 2-1 win over play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Goals from Michael Frey and Jack Colback either side of an equaliser from Tyrhys Dolan secured all three points for the London outfit.

Martí Cifuentes’ team bounced back from consecutive league defeats to get back to winning ways, taking full advantage of their extra midweek fixture.

It was Chair’s free kick delivery in the opening minutes that set up Frey for his header that initially gave QPR the lead, with the club earning a first home win since 6 January.

QPR's stats vs. Blackburn Rovers Stat Figure Shots (on target) 17 (6) Possession (%) 53 Passes 421 Pass Accuracy (%) 80 Fouls 9 Offsides 1 Corners 11

Ilias Chair’s message to QPR fans

Chair has posted to social media a brief message to supporters to celebrate the team’s victory at Loftus Road on Tuesday night.

He has claimed that it’s great to be back to winning ways at home, with the club seeking a top six finish in the Championship this year.

“No place like [home emoji],” wrote Chair, via his personal Twitter account.

“Back to winning ways at the Loft.”

Chair hasn’t quite had the influence at QPR for this entire season that fans might’ve expected, but his recent form has been crucial.

The Morocco international has provided five assists from 19 appearances in the Championship so far this term, although is yet to find the back of the net himself.

QPR league position

QPR moved up to 13th in the second division table following the 2-1 home win over John Eustace’s side.

The Hoops have now played a game more than most of their top six rivals, but have moved to within three points of the play-off places.

It is still all to play for in the battle for fifth and sixth with only 15 games remaining for Cifuentes’ team.

Next up for QPR is another midweek clash on 11 February, where they will face Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

QPR will need Chair at his best for top six push

The uncertainty over Chair’s future was put to bed in January, which came as a boost for QPR.

Supporters will now be hoping that the playmaker can consistently compete at his best again with performances like on Tuesday night.

The London club will need it if they’re going to push for a top six finish in the final 15 games of the season.

The victory over Blackburn was massive for their play-off hopes, with Rovers currently sitting fifth in the Championship table, with just four points between the two teams now.