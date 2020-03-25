Ilias Chair sends message to QPR fans as suspension continues

QPR attacking midfielder Ilias Chair has shared an update as he, along with footballers all over the country, continue to train in isolation whilst the football season is suspended.

The EFL have said they intend to restart the season at the beginning of May so until then players have been asked to continue training on their own in the meantime, keeping fit at home so that they are ready when called upon.

Chair shared a personal message on Instagram with the youngster clearly desperate for the season to resume.

Alongside a photograph from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tunnel, he said: “See the light at the end of this dark tunnel🙏🏽⏳ #IC19 #striveforgreatness”

It has been a breakthrough season in West London for the 22-year-old, becoming a central part during Mark Warburton’s first season in charge.

In 35 Championship appearances, he has found the back of the net four times and provided five more assists for his teammates.

Nine matches remain in the Championship with the R’s sat in 13th place as things stand, 11 points clear of the relegation zone and six points behind the play-off places.

The verdict

These situations will be all the more frustrating for players like Chair, I imagine.

Having only just broken into the first-team the last thing he will have wanted is a significant interruption like this but he has to stay focused and keep perspective.

Warburton is clearly a huge fan of his so he will have no trouble vying for a first-team place again at the restart, so keeping his focus and a level head is all he needs to do.