Ilias Chair sends message to QPR fans after Hull defeat

Queens Park Rangers lost 2-1 to Hull City in the Championship yesterday, in their final game of the decade.

Tens years of ups and downs for QPR, it looked set to end on a high when Ilias Chair opened the scoring after 20-minutes.

The home side started the better yesterday and were deserved of the lead when Chair fired home from the edge of the box.

But in true QPR fashion, Hull City were invited back into the game first through an individual error from Joe Lumley and later through some amateurish defending which allowed Jackson Irvine to creep in at the back-post, and tap home the late winner.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who started the 2016/17 season as manager of QPR? Chris Ramsey Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Harry Redknapp Ian Holloway

It’s left Mark Warburton’s team on a run of four games without a win going in 2020, 15th in the table but still only seven points off the top-six – a good run of games could easily salvage QPR’s season, but they don’t look like the can buy a win at the moment.

Chair gave it his all yesterday though, as he always does. Here’s what he posted on Instagram after the game:

It was the Belgian’s second goal in his last four games having gone all season without one in the Championship before that. Warburton looks to be giving him some more attacking freedom when he plays and it seems to be bringing the goals out of him.

He scored a handful on-loan at Stevenage last season but couldn’t seem to find his goal-scoring touch for QPR this time round – he’s under way now, though, and will be crucial in getting QPR back on track.