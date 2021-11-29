Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair has admitted that he believes that the club can achieve something special in the Championship this season.

The Morocco international has produced a host of fantastic attacking displays for the Hoops in recent months as he has helped his side climb the second-tier standings.

Having already provided 12 direct goal contributions in all competitions for QPR during the current campaign, Chair will be hoping to make a positive impact in tonight’s clash with Derby County.

A victory for the Hoops at Pride Park will see them leapfrog Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion in the table.

Although QPR will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent victories over Luton Town and Huddersfield Town, they cannot afford to underestimate the Rams as Wayne Rooney’s side have picked up positive results against Fulham and AFC Bournemouth this month.

Making reference to the Hoops, Chair has revealed that he believes that the club are capable of pushing on in the Championship.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of tonight’s game, Chair said: “It’s our ambition, at QPR, as a team, to do something special this season.

“As you know, the Championship is a tough league.

“These opportunities don’t come around very often and so we’re going to maximise our opportunities and hopefully we can do something special this season.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive QPR have been at times this season, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship during the remainder of the current campaign.

One of the Hoops’ most consistent players, Chair has demonstrated during his time at the club that he is more than capable of thriving at this level.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.10 in the second-tier, the 24-year-old could potentially cause Derby’s defenders some real issues tonight if he performs at his best.

By securing all three points in this evening’s showdown, QPR may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places over the Christmas period.