QPR avoided relegation by a relatively comfortable margin of six points last campaign, thanks to the impressive efforts of manager Marti Cifuentes, who inherited a struggling R's side back in October.

After securing their second tier status last term, the Loftus Road side will hope to endure a more successful campaign this time around, but are still in search of their first league win of the campaign.

But matters could get worse for the R's, as Leeds United are plotting a move for their star man - Ilias Chair - just days before the transfer window closes, according to Football Insider.

QPR encouraged to seek £10m-plus offers for Ilias Chair amid Leeds United interest

Football League World's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, can see the positives behind Chair departing for big money this summer despite wanting the Moroccan to stay at Loftus Road, and has told the hierarchy to hold out for at least £10 million for the diminutive attacking midfielder.

"I'm not liking what I'm hearing about Ilias Chair to Leeds," Louis told FLW on the latest Chair devlopments.

"Nothing sort of concrete has come out at the moment, but obviously in the last few days of the (transfer) window now, something could really develop.

"It'd be gutting to lose him regardless, but it'd be even more gutting to lose him this late on into the window.

"To be quite honest, I'm actually surprised he's still at the club - I thought he would have left maybe a year or two ago.

"But if there's a positive to it, we'd get good money, and we could obviously re-invest that money into the squad.

"I think all QPR fans at the moment are just praying to see him back fit and in the team, because I think the excitement is growing, with the likes of (Karamoko) Dembele, (Koki) Saito, and if Chair hopefully gets back and carries on playing with us, to have him in the team, I think it would be unbelievable really.

"We're missing our best player, and if you're adding him back into what we're already seeing with these new lads, that is so exciting.

"Leeds are obviously going to have the money to come in for him, and I think, if there's a club for him to go to, it's a club like Leeds who have got a manager who wants to play good football.

"They're probably also going to be up there again, challenging, and I do think we would probably be holding out for at least £10 million, I think would be fair to say.

"I think we'd get that as well, but it would be gutting to lose the best player at the club, and I'm hopeful that he will stay, but it's going to be an interesting last few days of the transfer window."

Ilias Chair would be a big loss for QPR if he were to depart this month

Morocco international Chair is a vital player for the R's, who scored seven goals and assisted a further eight in the Championship last season.

Ilias Chair 2023/24 Championship stats - as per FotMob Appearances 44 Starts 43 Pass accuracy % 82.3 Chances created 85 Expected assists (xA) 8.34 Assists 8 Shots 115 Shots on target 37 Expected goals (xG) 6.66 Goals 7

If Cifuentes does lose his key man so close to the end of the window, it would put him in a difficult situation, with little time left to find a suitable replacement - even if the R's do receive a healthy transfer fee.

It could be argued that so close to transfer deadline day, Chair's ability is currently worth more to the Loftus Road outfit than his potential transfer value.

But it could also be argued that the R's would be better taking the money now rather than seeing Chair's contract dwindle down in the next two years, and some of it could be put towards strengthening multiple areas of Cifuentes' squad and putting them in a better position to push for the play-offs.