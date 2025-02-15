Queens Park Rangers ace Ilias Chair has expressed his delight at his side's dominant 4-0 win over Derby County on Friday night.

The Morocco international was the star of the show as the R's dismantled the Rams at Loftus Road, as he scored a brace as well as being heavily involved in Koki Saito's goal.

Prior to Friday night, Chair had not scored a Championship goal this season, but he was clearly not short of confidence as he fired a long-range effort past Rams keeper Jacob Zetterstrom in the first-half.

He then tried his luck in the first-half once more, but this time Zetterstom saved the 27-year-old's attempt, and was left helpless as Saito scored on the follow-up.

Just shy of the hour mark, though, Chair did double his personal goal tally, this time tapping home from close range after latching onto Min-Hyeok Yang's cross.

Ilias Chair stats vs Derby Minutes played 73 Shots 3 Goals 2 Assists 0

Ronnie Edwards' goal subsequently secured the 4-0 victory for the R's, and ensured that John Eustace's first match in charge of the Rams was a thoroughly miserable one.

Chair delivers message following big QPR win over Derby

Following his side's emphatic triumph over the Rams, Chair wrote on X: "All boxes ticked - three points, a solid clean sheet and a brace.

"BIG performance from the team!"

The R's victory took them to within three points of the play-off spots ahead of Saturday's Championship action, while it condemned a struggling Rams outfit to the relegation zone.

Previously in the season, Marti Cifuentes' side looked destined for a relegation battle, as following their triumph over Luton Town back in August, they did not win another game until 27th November, when they beat Cardiff City.

However, despite now performing in a largely inconsistent manner, the R's are now within touching distance of the top-six spots and have won two of their last three games.

Furthermore, Cifuentes' men have to travel to Portsmouth next weekend, for a game which could present yet another opportunity to earn all three points, as Pompey currently find themselves in the battle for survival.

Ilias Chair's recent form is a major boost for QPR

As previously mentioned, the R's endured dismal form throughout the early months of the current campaign, but have since gone on to establish positive momentum.

Chair's goal drought certainly would not have helped the West London outfit, who were left wondering where their next triumph was coming from, even after his return to fitness in October.

But following his brace on Friday night, the 27-year-old has now notched a relatively respectable return of two goals and five assists in 21 Championship outings this term.

He looked close to his best during a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers earlier this month in which he dazzled the Lancashire outfit's defence and made an assist.

Ever since the 2019/20 season, Chair has been a talisman for the R's, who will be grateful to see him back on form while they have an outside chance of landing a play-off spot.