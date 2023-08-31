The future of Ilias Chair has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer transfer window.

Chair has been QPR’s standout player in what has been an otherwise turbulent last 12 months or so, meaning it has come as no surprise to see him linked with a possible move away from Loftus Road.

The Moroccan has featured in all four of QPR’s games in the league so far this season, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side 19th in the table.

The Hoops have won just one of their opening fixtures, losing the other three.

What is the latest news surrounding Ilias Chair?

The transfer window is set to close this Friday night, meaning QPR have just over 48 hours left to complete any remaining deals.

The market will then be shut until January, so time is running out on any transfers being finalised.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the future of Chair…

Ainsworth stance

Ainsworth is reportedly happy with his squad going into the final couple of days of the transfer window.

According to Darren Witcoop, the QPR boss is happy with the size of his squad going into the final days of the window.

QPR have made a number of new additions to their squad since surviving relegation last season.

So a relatively quiet last 48 hours of the window could be expected at Loftus Road, indicating that the club is hoping to hold onto Chair beyond 1 September.

However, it remains to be seen if any major offers can arrive that would spice things up in west London.

Leicester interest

Leicester could yet scupper those plans if they do arrive with a late offer for the forward.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Foxes could leave it late to attempt a deal for the 25-year-old.

Leicester have been one of the names linked with a move for the QPR player throughout the summer, but no move has materialised.

However, it is believed that they are still interested and are weighing up a potential offer.

This could yet force QPR’s hands into seeking a new addition as a replacement for the talismanic playmaker.

What has Gareth Ainsworth said about Ilias Chair’s future?

Speaking with Football League World, Ainsworth has given his verdict on what the future holds for Chair.

The playmaker is a key figure at QPR, contributing 26 goals and 24 assists over the last four seasons with the club.

"Always linked, I want to keep the best players at this football club,” he told FLW.

“That's what I want to do.

“As a manager, of course, I want the best players I can, but I totally understand where this football club is as well."

Time is running out for the likes of Leicester to agree to any kind of deal, with QPR’s preference being to sell Chris Willock and hold onto Chair instead.

Keeping hold of Chair could prove pivotal to Ainsworth’s position at Loftus Road, with the manager struggling for results during his time in charge of the team.

If any player at QPR can be key to turning things around, it’s Chair.