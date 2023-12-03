Highlights QPR have had a forgettable start to their Championship campaign, but under new manager Marti Cifuentes they have improved their performances and earned two consecutive league wins.

Ilias Chair was left out of the QPR starting eleven on Friday, but produced a match-winning performance when he was introduced.

QPR have had a forgettable start to their Championship campaign as they find themselves in a relegation fight after nineteen games. Gareth Ainsworth took charge of the first fourteen league games of the season, and lost ten of them, which led to his eventual sacking.

Spanish boss, Marti Cifuentes, was appointed QPR Manager in late October, and if his first five games are anything to go by, there is plenty for the Hoops fans to be excited about. The side have earned two consecutive league wins for the first time this season and appear to have heavily improved their performances.

One player who has really come alive under Cifuentes is Moroccan ace, Ilias Chair. The 26-year-old had a quiet start to the season under Ainsworth, but since the appointment of the new boss, he has stood out as someone the R's can rely on.

In Friday's Championship clash away to Preston, Chair was on the bench, to the surprise of many, but this turned out to be superb management from the Spaniard.

How did Chair get on against Preston?

With the scoreline goalless at half-time, Cifuentes looked to his bench and made an attacking change, bringing Ilias Chair on for midfielder Jack Colback. This turned out to be a genius decision and ultimately the difference-maker.

Ten minutes after coming on, Chair received the ball on the left-wing, where he is most dangerous, before unleashing a teasing ball into the box for Paul Smyth to open the scoring. Then, in the final five minutes, Chair grabbed his second assist for the day as he sent a low cross into the box from the left-hand side, allowing Chris Willock to wrap up the victory.

The Moroccan attacker completely changed the game after coming on to give QPR back-to-back Championship victories, but he was frustrated to be left out of the starting eleven.

What did Cifuentes say about Chair after the game?

Many QPR fans were stunned to see their number ten listed as a substitute on Friday night, but it turned out to be a smart decision from Cifuentes. Before Friday, Chair had started 17 of his side's 18 Championship games this season, so was due a rest.

However, the 26-year-old was obviously frustrated at being left out. Talking to West London Sport after the game, Cifuentes said "He wasn't happy he hadn't started the game of course, but that's what I want. I want players here who are disappointed to be on the bench."

“He has got really strong attributes and was terrific.I felt confident at half-time that he would contribute.”

Why should QPR fans be excited about Chair under Cifuentes?

The fact that Chair was disappointed to not start the game on Friday night should be a major positive for QPR fans, as opposed to a cause for concern. The Moroccan clearly wants to be playing week in week out for the Hoops and has been one of the side's star players over the last few seasons.

Despite an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, Chair looks back to his best under Cifuentes and will no doubt be a dangerous asset for the remainder of the season as the club battle to stay in the Championship.

QPR's last two games have suggested that the side will begin to climb the table over the next few weeks and months, and Ilias Chair will have a major role to play.