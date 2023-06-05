Ilias Chair has risen to become a standout player for Queens Park Rangers, proving his quality throughout a disappointing season.

Chair made 42 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five and assisting nine in a side that diced very closely to relegation under three managers.

His form in the early stages of the season was rewarded with an inclusion in Morocco's World Cup squad last year, as they reached the semi-finals.

Following his consistency over the years, there's likely to be some interest in the creative midfielder, having scored 27 and assisted 28 in 177 games since his arrival at Loftus Road in 2017.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at contract situation at QPR.

How long does Ilias Chair have left on his QPR contract?

There has been interest in Chair this summer with Leicester City rumoured to be looking at bringing the playmaker to the King Power Stadium.

It's no surprise considering the Moroccan international was QPR's standout player last season - scoring an average rating 6.94 and managing an average of 2.4 key passes per game despite their struggles, according to WhoScored.

However, any threat of Chair leaving for free or on a small fee this summer should be reduced as he put pen to paper on a four-and-half year deal in 2021, taking his current contract up until 2025.

That should protect his value and will certainly give Gareth Ainsworth the better hand when it comes to negotiating a large fee for the playmaker, or keeping him in West London.

How much is Ilias Chair worth?

With two years left on his contract, it protects the value of Chair and gives Ainsworth's side the best possible chance of getting the right figure for the 25-year-old should they opt to sell.

Valuing a player is incredibly difficult in the current transfer market, but his consistency for QPR, as well as his ability to remain a creative force for his team should ensure any fee that comes in for him is at the higher end of the spectrum.

According to Transfermarkt, Chair is valued at £8.6m, which should give a rough guide for supporters when it comes to understanding a figure they could expect should they look to sell the playmaker.

How much is Ilias Chair earning?

Interestingly, Chair isn't one of the highest earners at Loftus Road.

The current highest earner is Stefan Johansen, according to Capology. He is currently taking home £18,269 per week, significantly more than Chair's £6,923 per week.

For reference, this puts Chair 11th in the earning list at Loftus Road, a surprise when you consider his importance to the team over the past couple of seasons.